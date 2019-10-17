Fresh off being soundly rejected in his bid to be the mayor of Keene, N.H., a man who legally changed his name to Nobody, partly for the way it sounds as part of a campaign slogan, has announced he intends to run for governor.

While largely a libertarian in his personal politics, Nobody said he intends to challenge incumbent Governor Chris Sununu in a Republican primary in September 2020 election. (The Libertarian Party isn’t officially recognized by the state of New Hampshire.)

In the preliminary election for the open Keene mayor’s seat earlier this month, the top two finishers, both city councilors, advanced to the November runoff with more than 1,100 votes each. Nobody, who formerly went by the name of Rich Paul, received 47 votes.