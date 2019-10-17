Wentworth Institute of Technology will inaugurate Mark A. Thompson as its fifth president on Friday during a 10 a.m. ceremony at the university’s campus on Huntington Avenue. Thompson plans to announce a $10 million scholarship program to reduce the cost of tuition, Wentworth said Thursday. The program, called Advancing Student Access and Potential, or ASAP, will use $5 million of the university’s endowment to match scholarships of $25,000 or more. In addition to matching new scholarship endowments, the university will also match donations of $25,000 or more to existing scholarship funds. The challenge will run through June 2021, or until all $5 million of the matching funds are used, the university said. Wentworth named Thompson as its new presidentt in March. He is the first economist to serve in this role. Thompson left college to work as a police officer in Eastham for four years before returning to school and starting his career in higher education, according to the university. “College was my ticket to a lifetime of security and success,” Thompson said in the statement. “It transformed me. I want everyone who has the interest and motivation to have the same opportunity as I did.”

Concord, N.H.

Brazilian man fighting deportation gets stay

An immigrant from Brazil who faced deportation from New Hampshire and argued that the United States isn’t honoring a 15-year-old agreement allowing him to remain in the country will be allowed to stay as he continues to argue his case. A First Circuit Court of Appeals panel in Boston agreed to take another look at the case of Renato Filippi, of Nashua. In its order Wednesday, it agreed to re-examine Filippi’s claim that the government didn’t keep its promise to him. Filippi said he entered the United States through Mexico in 2002 with the help of smugglers. He was arrested but said US authorities recruited him to serve as a confidential informant. Filippi said he was promised he could stay permanently. (AP)

Newport City, Vt.

Safety group urges ban of ATVs on city streets

A national safety group is urging a Vermont city to vote against an ordinance that would allow all-terrain vehicles on downtown streets. The Newport City Council is scheduled to vote on a draft ordinance that would allow the vehicles on city streets on a one-year trial basis from May 15 to Oct. 1. The Concerned Families for ATV Safety has launched a letter-writing campaign to communities pursuing ATV access across the country. A letter to Newport City Mayor Paul Monette referenced statistics about safety concerns with allowing ATVs on public streets. Monette said this decision shouldn’t be made by an out-of-state group and the trial ‘‘could easily be stopped if issues arise.’’ (AP)

New London, Conn.

Ex-presidential yacht takes shelter in port

A boat that once served as a yacht for American presidents has made an unexpected visit to New London. The 104-foot Sequoia was on its way from Maryland to Belfast, Maine, for restoration work when it stopped Wednesday in Connecticut to seek refuge from a coastal storm. The yacht was available to presidents from Herbert Hoover to Jimmy Carter and hosted meetings with world leaders before it was sold off in 1977. The yacht was carried into New London atop a barge because it is not currently seaworthy. The boat that once hosted a 46th birthday party for John F. Kennedy had not been seen in public for years. The company French & Webb is planning a restoration effort that will take several years. (AP)