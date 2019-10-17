The predictions, which cover the period December through February, don’t mean that this winter will be snow-free in New England, though, because the forecasters are looking at trends not specific weather conditions.

The forecasters also predicted wetter-than-average weather along a large northern swath of the United States, but that area did not include New England, where the chances were equal of below-average, near-average, or above-average precipitation.

A warmer-than-average winter is being forecast for much of the United States, including New England, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center said Thursday.

Temperatures below freezing and a dose of moisture could come together on any given winter day to form one of those snowstorms that blanket New England with snow and whip up drifts.

“NOAA’s seasonal outlooks provide the likelihood that temperatures and total precipitation amounts will be above-, near- or below-average ... The outlook does not project seasonal snowfall accumulations as snow forecasts are generally not predictable more than a week in advance. Even during a warmer-than-average winter, periods of cold temperatures and snowfall are expected,” NOAA said.

While NOAA does not predict snowfall far in advance, AccuWeather, the private forecasting service, does.

AccuWeather earlier this month predicted an active storm season and above-normal snowfall for areas from New York City to Boston.

“Whether or not it’s snowstorms, ice storms or mixed events, I do feel this going to be an active year for the Northeast,” AccuWeather long-range forecaster Paul Pastelok said in a statement.

NOAA also The predictions for a warm winter in much of the United States — with the greatest chance for extra warmth in Hawaii and Alaska — comes as NOAA calculates that the Earth is on pace for the second hottest year on record, behind 2016.

NOAA climate monitoring chief Deke Arndt said the globe has been warming for decades from heat-trapping gases from the burning of fossil fuels.

Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.