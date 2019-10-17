Anthony Villafane, 26, of Roslindale was allegedly driving the car with Michael Gerald, 24, of Roslindale in the passenger seat, police said. When the officers pulled the car over near 90 Archdale Road, the men allegedly opened the car doors to try to flee, officials said.

At around 10:14 a.m., officers on patrol at the Archdale public housing development saw a car speeding on Archdale Road toward Brookway Terrace. The officers ran the license plate and found that it had been cancelled and was not associated with the car it was on, Boston police said in a statement.

Police recovered a loaded TEC-9 assault pistol that was reported stolen in the 1990s and arrested two men during a traffic stop in Roslindale on Wednesday morning, police said.

The officers were able to keep both men in the vehicle, but Gerald began to move around in his seat and reach down toward a backpack on the floor, police said. Officers feared that there was a weapon in the backpack, and so removed the men from the car.

The officers found a loaded Intratec TEC-9 gun in the backpack. They ran a check on the gun and found that it was reported stolen in Covina, Calif., on Dec. 12, 1997, police said.

The officers also found that Villafane was driving the car, which was unregistered and uninsured, with a suspended driver’s license, police said.

Gerald was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, receiving stolen property, and carrying a dangerous weapon, police said.

Villafane was arrested and charged with operating after suspension and operating an uninsured car on a public way, police said.

Both men were arraigned today in the West Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court and are set to appear in court again Nov. 14, according to a clerk at the West Roxbury court.

Gerald was released after his $4,000 cash bail was posted, and Villafane was released on personal recognizance, she said.

