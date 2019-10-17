Members of the Boston Police Drug Control Unit executed two search warrants at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday around 34 Creston St., Boston police said in a statement.

Boston police arrested two men and seized drugs and guns during a bust in Dorchester on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Police seized two guns during a drug bust in Dorchester on Wednesday afternoon.

During the search, police seized marijuana, carfentanil, and two Smith & Wesson pistols, said Maisha Miraj, a Boston police spokeswoman.

Dexter Forrester, 22, of Dorchester is charged with distribution of the carfentanil, unlawful possession of the firearms, and unlawful possession of ammunition, police said.

Cedrick Slayden, 23, of Dorchester is charged with intent to distribute marijuana and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended driver’s license, police said.

Forrester and Slayden will be arraigned in the Dorchester Division of the Boston Municipal Court on Thursday.

