The Marine Corps said the man, mostly obscured behind the Marine who is second from the right, is not Pfc. Rene Gagnon, as had been previously thought. Rather, it is Cpl. Harold Keller, according to a letter from the Marine Corps received by Keller’s daughter last week and news reports.

But for the second time in more than three years, the Marine Corps said that one of the men in the picture had been misidentified for decades.

It’s among the best-known photographs in American military history: six U.S. Marines raising an American flag over the Japanese island of Iwo Jima during World War II.

The corps had formed a board to review the possibility after private historians presented new evidence, according to the letter.

“The identities of the flag raisers is something the Marine Corps has always been obligated to confirm, and the board findings do so,” Gen. David Berger of the Marine Corps wrote in the letter.

The finding was reported Wednesday evening by NBC News. The Marine Corps did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday night.

Days after the photograph was captured Feb. 23, 1945, during the battle of Iwo Jima, one of the bloodiest in World War II, it appeared on the front pages of newspapers across the country. The scene has been engraved on stamps and memorialized in a sculpture near Arlington National Cemetery, which depicts six 32-foot-tall figures in the same positions as the men in the photograph.

Joe Rosenthal of The Associated Press won a Pulitzer Prize for the picture.

But the image has also generated scrutiny, including from those who have questioned whether the scene was staged. Rosenthal defended the photograph’s authenticity until his death in 2006. The Marines have fended off similar accusations.

In June 2016, the corps said that it had wrongly identified one of the men in the picture following an internal investigation that was opened in response to questions raised by producers working on the documentary “The Unknown Flag Raiser of Iwo Jima.”

The corps found in 2016 that Pfc. Harold Schultz, was one of the six men in the photograph. It also determined that a Navy hospital corpsman, John Bradley, whose son wrote a best-selling book about his father’s role in the flag-raising that was made into a movie directed by Clint Eastwood, was not in the image.

The corps began investigating the photograph again in July 2018 after a trio of researchers — Stephen Foley, Dustin Spence and Brent Westemeyer — unearthed new photographs and film footage of the scene atop Mount Suribachi on Iwo Jima.

Photographs showed the patterns of Keller’s fatigues matching those of one of the flag raisers. It also showed that he, like the man raising the flag, was holding a cigarette, Spence said.

“It’s like a court case,” Spence said. “You’re putting together evidence. If I was a prosecutor, a lawyer, that’s what I’m presenting. That’s our case.”

Kay Maurer, Keller’s daughter, who lives in Clarence, Iowa, said in an interview Wednesday night that the corps told her last year that it was looking into the possibility that her father, who died in 1979, was in the picture. The corps told her it had used facial recognition technology and had enlisted the Army’s help to verify the researchers’ findings.

Last month, the corps called again with the news that her father was, in fact, in the photograph, Maurer said. She said that her father rarely discussed the war, probably because many of his friends died or were injured in it.

She said she felt proud to learn that her father had raised the flag but also “heartbreak that he didn’t feel he could share that with us.”

She said, “I think he lost so many buddies, that I think he just didn’t want to bring any glory into a conversation about that flag.”