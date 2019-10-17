Speaking at the Massachusetts Cybersecurity Forum, Governor Charlie Baker said it is critical that state and local governments and the private sector make cybersecurity part of everything they do in an increasingly technological world.

The effort will be backed by $300,000 in funding managed by the MassCyberCenter at the MassTech Collaborative, which plans to host a series of statewide workshops at which communities can get assistance developing or reviewing their cyber incident response plans and can collaborate with neighboring municipalities.

As more aspects of daily life and business become connected through the Internet, and as cities and towns increasingly find themselves the targets of cyberattacks, the Baker administration announced Thursday a new effort to help each of the state’s 351 municipalities bolster their cybersecurity readiness.

“Most people, when they think about cybersecurity, think it’s primarily or exclusively about your phone and your laptop and your iPad and all the rest. But as we digitize more and more of our other building infrastructure — our heating systems, our cooling systems, our ventilation systems — those become, for all intents and purposes, targets,” he said. “And one of the things that we in state and local government need to do as well as our colleagues in the private sector need to do is make sure that as we digitize and electrify a lot of these processes that have typically been mechanical that we’re doing the work we need to do to ensure that they’re secure, because they can be attacked.”

Baker has pushed information technology to the forefront of state government in recent years by creating the new Cabinet-level Executive Office of Technology Services and Security, led by Curtis Wood, and pushing for the creation of the MassCyberCenter last year to bolster the state’s cybersecurity readiness and to promote the cybersecurity economy.

In April, Baker filed a $1.15 billion IT bond bill authorizing funds for information technology, public safety equipment, and cybersecurity projects. His administration has touted the importance of that bill, and the need for its swift passage, at two committee hearings since then.

“Every day, we have attacks. Just to give you a frame of reference, we have implemented new technology in the state where we are kind of able to analyze everything that comes into the state network, and I will say, as of today, on a daily basis we receive about 525 million probes a day from foreign soil,” Wood told lawmakers three weeks ago. “They’re pinging our network, they’re scanning our Commonwealth network trying to find a vulnerability.”

On Thursday, Baker said he hopes the Legislature passes the bond bill before leaving Beacon Hill for its next recess, which runs from Thanksgiving through the holiday season and into 2020.

“Our hope on that one is that it could come up before the end of the calendar year. They’ve had hearings on parts of it, which is great, but obviously bond bills have a history of getting dealt with toward the end of the session,” he told reporters. “I think our view on it is it’d be great if it got done by the end of the calendar year but it would be necessary to get it done by the end of the session.”

The borrowing bill would authorize $600 million in spending on information technology infrastructure that the administration said would “help fortify the Commonwealth’s defenses and against cyberattacks” and improve residents’ ability to interact digitally with government, including for health care, housing, and other services. Among the projects to be funded is a new $135 million “Security Operations Center.”

Senate President Karen Spilka, who also spoke at the cybersecurity forum, noted that The New York Times recently reported that more than 40 cities and towns across America have been victims of cyberattacks so far this year.

“It’s a problem right here in Massachusetts, too. Our communities and businesses face a barrage of attempted ransomware attacks, hacks, and data breaches daily,” she said. “So it’s not an exaggeration when I say that we’re under siege and we need to be resilient and ready at all times. That means making sure that the vibrant state economy that we have has all the best minds and is in the best position to thwart these attacks.”

Last month, New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell detailed for the Local Government Advisory Committee an incident over the summer in which a cybercriminal hit New Bedford’s computer system with a virus that essentially locked the city’s data and files away and prevented city officials from accessing it. The cybercriminal offered the city a key to decrypt the files, but only if New Bedford would pay a $5.3 million ransom.

“We’re in an arms race with the bad guys out there, most of whom operate well outside the reach of federal law enforcement,” Mitchell said, offering a cautionary tale for the local officials gathered around the table.