Almost 85 percent of Massachusetts was declared abnormally dry before the storm Wednesday and Thursday, but the heavy rains brought some relief as more than 4 inches of rain dropped on parts of the state, officials said.

Most of Massachusetts, except for the Cape and Islands and parts of Berkshire County, was declared abnormally dry Tuesday, according to the US Drought Monitor produced by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the US Department of Agriculture, and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s National Drought Migration Center.

However, the overnight storm improved drought conditions in the state, said Nicole Belk, a hydrologist at the National Weather Service in Norton. More than 4 inches of rain slammed Hampden County, 2.2 inches fell on Tewksbury, and 1.75 inches hit Falmouth, according to the NWS. Logan Airport saw 1.2 inches of rain, and Lawrence got 2.3 inches.