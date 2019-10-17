Almost 85 percent of Massachusetts was declared abnormally dry before the storm Wednesday and Thursday, but the heavy rains brought some relief as more than 4 inches of rain dropped on parts of the state, officials said.
Most of Massachusetts, except for the Cape and Islands and parts of Berkshire County, was declared abnormally dry Tuesday, according to the US Drought Monitor produced by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the US Department of Agriculture, and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s National Drought Migration Center.
However, the overnight storm improved drought conditions in the state, said Nicole Belk, a hydrologist at the National Weather Service in Norton. More than 4 inches of rain slammed Hampden County, 2.2 inches fell on Tewksbury, and 1.75 inches hit Falmouth, according to the NWS. Logan Airport saw 1.2 inches of rain, and Lawrence got 2.3 inches.
“The rainfall totals we’ve seen so far would likely produce improvement on the drought monitor, but stay tuned for when the map is updated next week. But looking at the rainfall, I think there will be some improvements,” Belk said.
Almost 57 percent of the state was abnormally dry as of Oct. 8, according to the drought monitor. The percentage went up to 85 in the monitor’s Tuesday report. Only 2.4 percent of the state was abnormally dry a year ago.
“The nor’easter we had late last week didn’t produce as much rain as we were expecting. So we did end up with an increased rainfall deficit overall, which is why most of the state a couple of days ago ended up in abnormally dry conditions,” Belk said.
The drought monitor defines abnormally dry conditions as “showing dryness but not yet in drought.” The conditions also stunt crop growth and decrease surface water levels.
