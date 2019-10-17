Barber is charged with two counts of carrying a firearm without a license and one count each of possession of ammunition without a FID card and having a large capacity firearm in a vehicle, police said.

No one was struck by the gunfire. In a statement, police identified the suspects as Schericia T. Barber, 37, of Plymouth and Siron E. Cromwell-Harrison, 25, who’s homeless. It wasn’t known whether they had hired lawyers.

Plymouth police have arrested two suspects in connection with a Wednesday shooting incident at a local apartment complex that prompted a SWAT team response and forced several schools to shelter in place.

Cromwell-Harrison is charged with one count each of discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, firearm violation with one prior violent or drug crime, and carrying a firearm without a license, according to police.

Plymouth police said officers were alerted around 10 a.m. Wednesday to a possible “active shooter” in the area of the Algonquin Terrace complex.

“Upon arrival, officers identified subjects fleeing the area running towards the Mark Drive Condominiums,” police said Wednesday in a statement. “At least two subjects ran into one of the buildings. Several apartments were vacated as the Metro SWAT Team was requested for assistance. These subjects were eventually talked out of the building.”

One of them was placed into custody but later released after being cleared of any involvement in firing a weapon.

A third individual, police said Wednesday, “was seen leaving the Walgreen Pharmacy adjacent to Algonquin Terrace. Officers located a handgun along with a piece of clothing in that pharmacy. . . . The investigation suggests that this altercation was between two groups of individuals and was not a random act.”

Further information on a possible motive wasn’t immediately available.

Several schools sheltered in place during the chaotic incident.

Gary E. Maestas, superintendent of the Plymouth Public Schools, said Wednesday in a letter to parents that throughout “the entire situation there was no direct threat to any of our schools,” but sheltering in place was “necessary to ensure student and staff safety.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.