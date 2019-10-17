The university will be taking $5 million from its endowment to match the creation of new endowed scholarships of $25,000 or more, Wentworth said in a statement. The program is called Advancing Student Access and Potential, or ASAP.

Wentworth Institute of Technology is launching a new $10 million scholarship matching program using money from its endowment, president Mark A. Thompson announced Thursday.

The goal of ASAP is to increase the amount of permanent financial aid. With endowment scholarships, the initial money is invested and students receive scholarship money from the income generated by the investment, according to the university.

In addition to matching new scholarship endowments, the university will also match donations of $25,000 or more to existing scholarship funds. The challenge will run through June 2021, or until all $5 million of the matching funds are used, the university said.

Wentworth named Thompson as its fifth president in March. He is the first economist to serve in this role.

Thompson left college to work as a police officer in Eastham for four years before returning to school and starting his career in higher education, according to the university.

“College was my ticket to a lifetime of security and success,” Thompson said in the statement. “It transformed me. I want everyone who has the interest and motivation to have the same opportunity as I did.”

