Bell’s arraignment on a murder charge is slated for 2 p.m. in Norfolk Superior Court, Morrissey’s office said. It wasn’t known if Bell had hired a lawyer.

The suspect , Cornel Bell, 48, was arrested last month in Florida in the slaying of Michelle Clarke and brought back to Massachusetts Thursday, Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s office said.

After two years on the run, a man faces arraignment Friday for allegedly murdering a 33-year-old mother in her Weymouth apartment in 2017.

Clarke was killed on Aug. 19, 2017. Bell fled the scene in a pickup truck, which was found in Florida several days later, authorities have said.

Advertisement

After Bell’s arrest last month, Morrissey said, “Florida has been a focus of our investigation and search, but has it has included other areas as well.”

Morrissey said Bell had been tracked to a construction site in Dania Beach, Fla., where he was nabbed on the morning of Sept. 11.

Clarke’s obituary posted to the C.C. Shepherd Funeral Home website said she grew up in Stamford, Conn., and later lived in Brockton and Quincy before moving to Weymouth in 2015.

“She worked for Linden Ponds in Hingham as a Medical Assistant for two years,” the notice said.

According to the obituary, Clarke was “survived by her son Aidan Cribb of Quincy, her mother, Marcia Tyson and her step-father Kenny Tyson both of Stamford, CT, her boyfriend Andlee Cribb of Quincy, her sisters, Christina Boyd, of Miami, FL, Isadora Tyson and Justina Tyson both of Stamford, CT, her aunt, Sharon Beard and her cousin Krystal Beard both of Stamford, CT. She is predeceased by her daughter Anya Sky Dahlquist, her father Christopher Newman and her grandmother, Mavis McCoy.”

Globe Correspondent Sofia Saric contributed to this report. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.