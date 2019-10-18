The Brookline Police Department is investigating an assault that occurred Tuesday night near 1773 Beacon St., police said in a statement Thursday.
A victim told police that she had parked her car on Dean Road and was approaching a church across the street when a suspect assaulted her, police said.
The suspect — described to police as a roughly six-foot-tall, middle-aged black man of medium build — shoved her to the ground and attempted to remove her backpack as he hurled racial slurs at her and threatened her, police said.
The suspect fled the scene after the victim began kicking and screaming, police said.
The victim then waited in the church for police to arrive, police said.
Brookline police didn’t immediately return a call seeking more information.
