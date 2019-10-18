The Brookline Police Department is investigating an assault that occurred Tuesday night near 1773 Beacon St., police said in a statement Thursday.

A victim told police that she had parked her car on Dean Road and was approaching a church across the street when a suspect assaulted her, police said.

The suspect — described to police as a roughly six-foot-tall, middle-aged black man of medium build — shoved her to the ground and attempted to remove her backpack as he hurled racial slurs at her and threatened her, police said.