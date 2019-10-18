A Charlestown man had been sentenced in federal court to three years in prison and five years of supervised release for selling fentanyl out of a Chelsea apartment, authorities said.

Cruz Villar, 32, pleaded guilty in June to one count of distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and one count of possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, the US attorney’s office said in a statment.

Villar was observed by law enforcement last year selling fentanyl to another person in a Dorchester parking lot.