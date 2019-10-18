A Charlestown man had been sentenced in federal court to three years in prison and five years of supervised release for selling fentanyl out of a Chelsea apartment, authorities said.
Cruz Villar, 32, pleaded guilty in June to one count of distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and one count of possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, the US attorney’s office said in a statment.
Villar was observed by law enforcement last year selling fentanyl to another person in a Dorchester parking lot.
Authorities later recovered 11 grams of fentanyl from Villar’s customer and $1,446 in cash from Villar, according to the statement issued by the office of Massachusetts US Attorney Andrew Lelling.
A search of an apartment Villar was renting in Chelsea uncovered drug paraphernalia, including a digital scale and plastic baggies, as well as 87.4 grams of fentanyl, prosecutors said.
Villar also made trips between Mashpee and the Chelsea apartment in a way that was “consistent with the distribution of narcotics,” prosecutors said.
Max Reyes can be reached at @MaxJReyes.