The Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett evacuated its poker room Friday afternoon after water leaked from the ceiling less than five months after the resort’s opening.

The leak began around 5 p.m. and was stopped within a few minutes, Encore spokeswoman Rosie Salisbury said. No other rooms in the casino were affected.

“The damage was not significant,” Salisbury said. “The poker room should be reopened later tonight or tomorrow morning after it is cleaned and dried.”