A 45-year-old man was injured and traffic was snarled when a truck towing a landscaping trailer rolled over on Interstate 495 in Hopkinton Friday morning, State Police said.
Three cars were involved in the crash, which occurred on I-495 South at the interchange with Interstate 90 at around 8:20 a.m. A man driving a 2011 Nissan Maxima sustained a minor injury, but no one else was injured, Trooper James DeAngelis, a State Police spokesman, said in an email.
A 2015 Ford F-350 towing a landscaping trailer rolled over in the crash, spilling significant debris on the road, DeAngelis said. The left and middle lanes of I-495 were closed for an hour for cleanup, causing heavy traffic. They were reopened around 9:24 a.m., State Police said in a tweet.
Advertisement
The third car involved was a 2010 Honda Accord driven by a 43-year-old man. He was summonsed by police for driving without a license, DeAngelis said.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, he said.
Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.