A 45-year-old man was injured and traffic was snarled when a truck towing a landscaping trailer rolled over on Interstate 495 in Hopkinton Friday morning, State Police said.

Three cars were involved in the crash, which occurred on I-495 South at the interchange with Interstate 90 at around 8:20 a.m. A man driving a 2011 Nissan Maxima sustained a minor injury, but no one else was injured, Trooper James DeAngelis, a State Police spokesman, said in an email.

A 2015 Ford F-350 towing a landscaping trailer rolled over in the crash, spilling significant debris on the road, DeAngelis said. The left and middle lanes of I-495 were closed for an hour for cleanup, causing heavy traffic. They were reopened around 9:24 a.m., State Police said in a tweet.