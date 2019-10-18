Meir, a native of Caribou, joined astronaut Christina Koch at 7:38 a.m. to replace a power controller that failed over the weekend, NASA said in a statement. The spacewalk will take about five-and-a-half hours.

Maine astronaut Jessica Meir, the first woman from Maine to go into space, ventured outside the International Space Station Friday morning as part of the first spacewalk ever conducted by two women.

“As much as it’s worth celebrating the first spacewalk with an all-female team, I think many of us are looking forward to it just being normal,” said astronaut Tracy Caldwell Dyson, who watched the spacewalk from Mission Control. “If it signifies anything, it is to honor the women who came before us who were skilled and qualified and didn’t get the same opportunities we have today.”

Meir and Koch are replacing a failed power controller, NASA said.

This spacewalk is Koch’s fourth this year, according to NASA, and Meir’s first ever.

Meir and Koch are walking to one of the furthest sites an astronaut can venture to, Caldwell Dyson said in the livestream.

