“I was very embarrassed,” he said, but he asserted he was able to “overturn” the restraining order and obtain joint physical and legal custody of their three children. “I’m immensely proud of that because I persevered. But it was very difficult on me; it was very difficult on them.”

Perry, a longtime Raytheon employee who topped the four-way preliminary race for mayor last month, acknowledged that his second wife had filed a restraining order against him when she initiated divorce proceedings against him in 2001.

Speaking in a locally televised debate, Neil P. Perry, a leading candidate for mayor of Methuen, made an unusual admission last week when asked to describe his “most challenging life experience and how you worked through it.”

The admission would have been surprising on its own, coming in a forum where candidates typically tout their credentials and avoid dredging up legal problems from their past. But after he mentioned the order on Methuen Community Television, his opponent’s campaign delved into the court records, which painted a darker picture of the episode.

The Probate and Family Court documents show that, during the divorce, Perry’s wife at the time alleged in a sworn statement that he “physically and sexually abused me for years on a regular basis.”

Perry denied the allegations in his own sworn statement at the time and continued to deny them in an interview this week.

“I’ve done nothing wrong,” he said in a phone interview. “I’ve never raised my hand to any man, woman, or child — ever, ever — physically or sexually — and I stand by that. And the results of the divorce justify that, in my mind.”

Attempts to reach Perry’s second wife were not successful.

Perry’s opponent in the mayoral race, City Councilor Jennifer Kannan, said she felt it was important for voters to know about the allegations after Perry mentioned the restraining order during their debate.

“After Mr. Perry made his astounding revelation on MCTV that he had been issued a restraining order, we received many calls from residents asking for clarification,” Kannan said in a statement. “We decided to look into it and were shocked at what we found and felt the Methuen residents deserved to know the truth about Mr. Perry before heading to the polls on November 5th.”

Perry, 61, easily won the Sept. 17 preliminary election, receiving more than twice as many votes as Kannan, the second-place finisher. Both candidates are vying to replace the outgoing mayor, James P. Jajuga.

Perry said he decided to bring up the restraining order during the debate because “somebody connected” to Kannan’s campaign had been spreading rumors about it. He called the allegations “a political attack.”

The documents show that Perry’s wife at the time, whom he had married 13 years earlier, sought a divorce in November 2001 “on the grounds of cruel and abusive treatment” by Perry, “primarily through forced sexual contact.”

She sought and was granted a restraining order in Lawrence District Court from Nov. 16, 2001, until Dec. 12, 2001, at which point she asserted that she allowed the order to lapse because the two had visitation issues to deal with “and I would have my request for a restraining order addressed in Probate & Family Court.”

In probate court, she sought a domestic relations protective order in which she alleged Perry “continued to verbally and emotionally abuse” her through phone calls, lengthy letters, and confrontations in front of their children.

Perry submitted his own sworn statement in May 2002 calling his wife’s statements “false.”

“I never physically abused my wife during the course of our entire marriage nor have I ever raised a hand to my wife or my children in anger,” Perry wrote in the affidavit.

He also stated that, contrary to his wife’s sworn statements, she had testified under oath during a December 2001 hearing in Lawrence District Court “that no physical abuse had taken place, causing the [restraining order] to lapse.”

In the phone interview, Perry said his first ex-wife had also testified in court that he was “not a violent person.”

“She made the judge laugh by saying she’s more violent than I am,” he said.

Perry’s second wife, however, continued to allege in a sworn statement in April 2002, months after the Lawrence District Court hearing, that she had been abused.

Kannan’s statement said that, as a mother of two daughters, she was “heartbroken” by the allegations.

“The fact that Mr. Perry spoke so cavalierly at the debate of what now appears to be a dreadful set of circumstances is deeply disturbing,” Kannan said.

Michael Levenson can be reached at mlevenson@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mlevenson.