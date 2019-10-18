The incident occurred at approximately 7:30 pm. Oct. 4 at the Massachusetts Avenue MBTA station, police said in a statement on the Transit Police blog .

MBTA Transit Police want to question a group of skateboarders in connection with an assault that took place at an Orange Line T station earlier this month.

Transit Police want to speak to these four skateboarders in connection with an assault at an Orange Line station.

“The victim at the time of incident needed the use of a cane to get around,” Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said in an e-mail.

The victim was assaulted with his cane and the suspects “damaged his cellphone as well,” Sullivan said.

Police posted photos of four young men — three of whom were carrying skateboards — on the Transit Police blog and asked for the public’s help to identify them because they’re wanted for questioning in connection with the assault.

Advertisement

Police said anyone who knows the whereabouts or identity of these individuals is urged to contact the Transit Police Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can text your tip to 873873 or use the anonymous feature on MBTA See Say app, which is available for download for iPhone and Android devices.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.