A Canadian man was treated for serious injuries after he fell about 10 feet to the ground while descending from a New Hampshire mountain summit with a group of other hikers Friday afternoon, New Hampshire Fish and Game said in a statement.

Clifford Daly, 66, of Ottawa, Ontario, was descending from the summit of Mt. Chocorua in Albany with his wife and three other hikers when he fell about 10 feet down a steep section of rock, the statement said.

Conservation officers and members of the US Forest Service responded to the group’s call for help around 2 p.m., the statement said.