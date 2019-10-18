A Canadian man was treated for serious injuries after he fell about 10 feet to the ground while descending from a New Hampshire mountain summit with a group of other hikers Friday afternoon, New Hampshire Fish and Game said in a statement.
Clifford Daly, 66, of Ottawa, Ontario, was descending from the summit of Mt. Chocorua in Albany with his wife and three other hikers when he fell about 10 feet down a steep section of rock, the statement said.
Conservation officers and members of the US Forest Service responded to the group’s call for help around 2 p.m., the statement said.
Although Daly sustained serious injuries to his arm, both wrists, and ribs in the fall, he was able to continue walking down the trail, according to the statement. After walking over a mile, Daly and the other hikers met the rescuers 3 miles from the trailhead.
“They treated his injuries and assisted him the rest of the way down,” the statement said, adding that Daly “showed a tremendous amount of fortitude as it was clear to rescuers that he had suffered multiple fractures.”
Daly arrived back at the trailhead before 7 p.m. and was then treated by members of the Conway Ambulance Service and transported to Memorial Hospital in North Conway for further care.
