In a statement, O’Keefe’s office said Russ was killed in a “physical altercation” that occurred Wednesday afternoon in the area of 362 Yarmouth Road. Russ was later pronounced dead at Cape Cod Hospital.

Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe’s office identified the victim as Darrell A. Russ, 33, of Hyannis.

Prosecutors on Friday identified a man who was fatally shot two days earlier in Hyannis.

Though police initially said Russ appeared to have been stabbed, O’Keefe’s office said Friday that following an autopsy, “indications are that the deceased died as a result of three gunshot wounds. The manner of death is homicide. The matter remains an ongoing and active investigation by Barnstable Police and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office.”

No arrests have been reported, and authorities haven’t disclosed a possible motive.

