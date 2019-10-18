On Friday, Judge Marianne C. Hinkle ordered Feener “detained prior to trial for a period not to exceed 120 days,” a legal filing said. An attorney for Feener couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Daniel Vincent Feener , 35, of Peabody was ordered held after a dangerousness hearing in Woburn District Court, where he’d been arraigned Tuesday on charges of rape and indecent assault and battery, according to legal filings. A not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

The massage therapist who allegedly raped a client Monday during a session in North Reading will remain locked up for at least the next few months after a judge ordered him held Friday, court records show.

Advertisement

Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan and North Reading Police Chief Michael Murphy released a statement Thursday laying out the disturbing allegations against Feener.

“On Monday, October 14, the victim, an adult female, who is not known to the defendant, came to the Tai Chi Acupuncture & Wellness Center in North Reading for a scheduled massage,” the statement said. “The victim requested a massage focusing on her shoulders and back. At some point during the massage the defendant allegedly began touching the victim inappropriately and proceed[ed] to assault her before also placing her hand on him. The victim allegedly asked the defendant to stop and subsequently reported the assault to North Reading Police.”

Feener faces up to 20 years in state prison if convicted, and Hinkle on Friday cited that possible penalty in ordering him held, as well as “reports of depression and prior acts of violence when depressed,” records show.

The judge also noted that Feener is currently on probation for a prior case, in which he was charged with disorderly conduct and assaulting a police officer. In that matter, legal filings show, Feener admitted to sufficient facts for a finding of guilt and was sentenced to a year of probation. Two counts were dropped and two more were continued without a finding as a result of his plea, records show.

Advertisement

Feener received his license as a massage therapy practitioner in July, and the license was listed as “inactive” Friday, though it’s not slated to expire until September 2020, according to the state Board of Registration of Massage Therapy.

In March, Feener posted a photo to Facebook of himself standing with four smiling women during his massage school graduation.

“Graduation day is finally here!” Feener wrote. “Thank you to those who helped me along the way, I could not have reached this day without you! This truly has been a life changing step and I cannot wait to see what else this new path reveals. Thank you Spa Tech Institute School of Massage, Polarity, & Aesthetics for being my foundation when I had none. I can now proudly say that I am confident in my abilities and I’m ready to take on the world!”

The Tai Chi Acupuncture & Wellness Center said Thursday in a statement that the “safety, care and comfort of our clients is at the core of our business. We were shocked to learn of the arrest of one of our therapists. We are fully cooperating with local law enforcement authorities. As the matter is under investigation, we are unable to provide further details.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.