A New York man who allegedly stole more than $13,000 from a bank in Revere during an August robbery has been indicted in federal court, authorities said.
David J. Hattersley, 45, was indicted on one count of armed robbery for allegedly entering a Revere Bank of America branch, passing the teller a “threatening demand note,” and pointing what appeared to be a black semi-automatic pistol at the teller, according to a statement from US Attorney Andrew Lelling’s office.
Hattersley allegedly fled the scene via bus, the statement said.
A man matching his description was eventually found in a residential neighborhood and arrested by police without incident, the statement said.
Police allegedly found Hattersley in possession of a BB gun and a significant amount of cash, the statement said.
Police also found Hattersley had several outstanding warrants in New York, the statement said.
If found guilty, Hattersley could face up to 25 years in jail, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000, prosecutors said.