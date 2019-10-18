A New York man who allegedly stole more than $13,000 from a bank in Revere during an August robbery has been indicted in federal court, authorities said.

David J. Hattersley, 45, was indicted on one count of armed robbery for allegedly entering a Revere Bank of America branch, passing the teller a “threatening demand note,” and pointing what appeared to be a black semi-automatic pistol at the teller, according to a statement from US Attorney Andrew Lelling’s office.

Hattersley allegedly fled the scene via bus, the statement said.