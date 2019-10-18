Hazelrigg and Phippen were credited with saving the man’s life, and on Friday they received the George L. Hanna Medal of Valor for making such a daring rescue.

Trooper John Hazelrigg brought the chopper down so low that at times the skids were immersed in the water and hovered there while Trooper Russ Phippen pulled the victim in.

On a cold night in January 2018, two state troopers used a helicopter to rescue a man from the frigid waters of Merrimack River.

They were among the state and local law enforcement officers who were honored at the State House at the Trooper George L. Hanna Memorial Awards for Bravery.

The ceremony, which has been held every year since 1983, is named in honor of George L. Hanna, a State Police trooper who was fatally shot while conducting a motor vehicle stop in Auburn on Feb. 26, 1983.

The George L. Hanna Medal of Honor, the highest award the state can bestow on law enforcement officers, was given to Officers Luke Harrington and Leo McKenzie of the Attleboro Police Department. They received the award for disarming a gunman on morning of Aug 27, 2018. The gunman fired at the officers and sent dozens of rounds through the windshields of their cruisers, as well as the headrest of Harrington’s seat, officials said.

Erving Police Officer James Loynd and State Police Trooper Mark Whitcomb received Medals of Honor for subduing an armed carjacker in October 2018. Whitcomb was stabbed by the suspect and seriously injured during the incident, according to State Police.

Two members of the Falmouth Police Department who were wounded in the line of duty last year eceived Medals of Honor. When a gunman opened fire on July 27, 2018, Officer Ryan Moore was struck in the neck by one round and Officer Donald G. DeMiranda was struck once in the shoulder and twice in the chest.

Yarmouth Police Sergeant Sean M. Gannon was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor along with Officer Sean Geary and Detective Christopher VanNess, who were with Gannon when he was killed in the line of duty in April 2018.

Weymouth Police Sergeant Michael C. Chesna was also honored posthumously with a Medal of Honor that was presented to his wife, Cindy. Fellow officers Sean Murphy and Nicholas Marini also received medals..

Chesna, who was killed in the line of duty on July 15, 2018, was remembered for his passion for police work.

“Police officers must be dedicated to their profession as they are required to work odd hours, holidays, weekends, in terrible weather and extremely stressful situations,” Chesna wrote while he was attending the police academy. “It takes an awful lot of sacrifice to work as a police officer as you’re almost always placing the needs of others before your own.”

“I have always felt that I had a responsibility to give back to my community and country, and felt that being a police officer was the best way for me to do so …. I really want to be able to help people, to make an impact on my community. I want to be the one that people know they can rely on when they’re in trouble.”

In addition to the State Police helicopter crew, other Medal of Valor winners included Boston Police Officer Garnet Brown and Officer Manuel Miranda for stopping a gunman who was chasing two other men in Hyde Park on May 31, 2018. When the suspect turned and aimed a .357 revolver at the officers, they shot him in the legs, officials said.

Two other members of the Boston Police Department — Officer Davilson DosSantos and Officer Andre Watson — received Medals of Valor for saving the life of a suicidal man who tried to jump off a roof on Aug. 17, 2018.

Three members of the Cohasset Police Department also received Medals of Valor for saving the life of a woman who was viciously attacked and nearly killed by a 6-foot, 7-inch, 240-pound bodybuilder on Dec. 27, 2018. When Lieutenant Gregory J. Lennon, Officer Aaron Bates and Officer Alexander Stotik encountered the bodybuilder, he was covered in blood and was trying to slash the woman’s throat with a jagged piece of broken glass. But through their combined efforts they managed to subdue him and handcuff him. He was later pronounced dead at an area hospital, but the victim survived, officials said.

Also receiving Medals of Valor were Officer Nicholas Fields, Officer David Lydon and, Officer Carlton Williamson of the Easton Police Department. They were honored for the way they handled a suspect who was attempting to commit “suicide by cop” on Dec. 16, 2018.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.