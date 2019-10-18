Most of the 14 male and 31 female cats, ranging in age from 4 to 14, are in good health and very friendly despite their previous living conditions, the MSPCA said. However, at least half the cats will need extensive dental work and three will require treatment for mammary tumors, one of which will require surgery.

The cats were removed from a “dirty and overcrowded” home Tuesday after being voluntarily surrendered by a breeder “whose operation grew beyond her ability to sustain the cats’ care,” the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said in a statement.

In the largest cat surrender from a single home to the MSPCA in at least five years, 45 purebred ragdoll cats were rescued from an overextended breeding operation in Central Massachusetts, the MSPCA announced Friday.

“It’s almost unheard of for cats in these scenarios not to have serious health issues related to the conditions in which they are kept, but because these cats are healthy, and very friendly, we can start to move some of them into new homes right away,” Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs at the MSPCA-Angell animal hospital, said in the statement.

“We’re committed to finding homes for every one of these cats — and that’s music to the ears of their former owner, who only wanted the best for them.”

No charges have been filed against the owner, the MSPCA said.

Before being put up for adoption, the cats will be spayed or neutered, given vaccines, and microchipped. The total health care cost for the cats is expected to be at least $5,000, and the MSPCA is asking those who wish to offset that cost to donate to Spike’s Fund. This fund provides the money for healthcare services for rescued animals before they are put up for adoption.

Ragdoll cats are known for their semi-long soft coats and docile temperaments. Due to high anticipated demand to adopt the purebred cats, the MSPCA is encouraging those who are interested in adoption to come meet the cats at the MSPCA’s Jamaica Plain or Methuen adoption centers.

