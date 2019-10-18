A three-car crash in Roxbury Friday night sent at least two people to the hospital, authorities said.
Police responded to the crash at 614 Shawmut Ave., between Lenox and Kendall streets near Ramsay Park, shortly after 10:05 p.m., said Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston Police Department spokeswoman. A driver involved in the crash may have fled on foot, she said.
Boston EMS confirmed that two people were taken to local hospitals from the scene. The severity of their injuries was not immediately clear Friday night.
