Police are investigating a shooting that took place outside of the Safe Haven Computer and Homework Center in Methuen on Thursday afternoon.
Methuen Police Chief Joseph E. Solomon said three children were on the outside deck at 141 Tenney St. when the shots were fired. They ran inside and were not injured.
Solomon said the call came in at 5:11 p.m. and police recovered five rounds from the scene.
The incident remains under investigation.
