Tens of thousands of customers in Massachusetts were still without power Friday morning, and some school districts have cancelled classes for the second day in a row.
Approximately 67,958 customers were still without power as of 6:17 a.m. Friday, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.
The widespread power outages were the result of an overnight storm that brought heavy rain and powerful winds that knocked down trees and took down wires Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
School districts that canceled classes Friday include Athol-Royalton Regional, Beverly, Hamilton-Wenham Regional, Hanover, Norwell, and Salem.
The South Shore Charter Public School in Norwell also remained closed Friday.
“Due to the ongoing power outages in Norwell and many of our sending districts, there will be no school on Friday, October 18,” school officials wrote on Facebook. “National Grid is currently posting a reparation time of 11pm on Saturday, October 19 for Longwater Drive. At this time there is no power at either building. We will keep you posted should updates become available.”
