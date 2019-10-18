The new location at 44 Thompson Place will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, and joins the chain’s locations in Allston and Back Bay, Maguire said.

The grocery chain, popular among families and college students, is slated to welcome Seaport shoppers on Oct. 25 at 9 a.m., with grand opening festivities going on throughout the morning, said Chris Maguire, Trader Joe’s regional vice president for the Boston area, in a phone interview Friday.

Local Trader Joe’s fans will soon have access to more of the chain’s signature “Joe Joe’s” and other goods, with a third Boston location opening in the Seaport district later this month.

Advertisement

“We’re a neighborhood grocery store, and we’re always looking to be in different neighborhoods where we feel we can be an integral part of the community,” he said.

Maguire said the company is optimistic about expanding in the Seaport neighborhood, which he called a “vibrant and up-and-coming” part of the city.

“Generally speaking, it’s such an exciting part of Boston right now — there’s so much happening there,” he said. “It’s really exciting for us to be part of the growth of Boston and to be able to offer a real sort of neighborhood grocery store shopping experience.”

There has already been a lot of foot traffic around the Seaport Trader Joe’s, Maguire said.

“There’s a lot of excitement — a constant stream of customers and people looking in, pressing their faces against the glass,” he said. “There have been people showing up with shopping bags ready to go, so we already feel like we’re off to the races.”

To fit in with the neighborhood, the new store has retained much of the original detail of the Fort Point building where it’s located, from the brick walls to the exposed beams, Maguire said. The store also features murals painted by local artists, he said.

Advertisement

“The whole experience will be really cool,” Maguire said. “It’s the community that makes our stores successful.”

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com.