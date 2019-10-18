Two men were rescued from beneath a large shed after it collapsed in Brockton on Friday afternoon, according to Darren Duarte, a Brockton police spokesman.

Around 4:30 p.m., Brockton police and firefighters responded to reports of a collapsed roof at 141 Forest St. and found two people trapped, Duarte said.

“Firefighters worked very hard and extricated both victims,” he said in an e-mail.