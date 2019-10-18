When customers of the Central Maine Power Company looked online to see when their power would be restored after strong winds caused power outages across New England Wednesday night, some got a shocking answer: 2068.

The glitch was acknowledged by the power company Thursday at 9:37 a.m. in a tweet.

“We’re aware that our website inaccurately reflects power restoration times in the year of 2068, and we are deeply sorry for any inconvenience this has caused,” the company said.