When customers of the Central Maine Power Company looked online to see when their power would be restored after strong winds caused power outages across New England Wednesday night, some got a shocking answer: 2068.

The glitch was acknowledged by the power company Thursday at 9:37 a.m. in a tweet.

“We’re aware that our website inaccurately reflects power restoration times in the year of 2068, and we are deeply sorry for any inconvenience this has caused,” the company said.

An IT team in Augusta identified the cause of the issue, the company said.

The glitch appears to have been fixed on the company’s website.

But it hasn’t been so easy to fix the actual power problems. Thousands of Mainers are heading into a cold night, with temperatures expected to drop into the 30s.

As of 3 p.m. Friday, 74,215 Central Maine Power customers were without power, according to an outage map on the company’s website. Emera Maine reported 7,027 customers were without power

