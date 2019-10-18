A 32-year-old Worcester woman was charged Friday in connection with the fatal stabbing of her 40-year-old boyfriend, in a case that police are investigating as an incident of domestic violence, Worcester Police Department spokeswoman Katie Daly said in an e-mail.

Jennifer Algarin was placed under arrest at the scene and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, Worcester police Lieutenant Sean Murtha told reporters at the site of the stabbing, according to video from WCVB-TV.

Murtha said there is “a potential” for Algarin’s charges to be upgraded if the medical examiner determines the death was a homicide.