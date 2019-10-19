Recent bird sightings as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society:

Fall migration is coming to a close, but there are still many sparrows and other late migrants on their way. This week, look for white-crowned, white-throated, swamp, and Savannah sparrows. The beginning of nor’easter season will continue to bring interesting seabirds near shore after storms, as it did late last week. There were two exceptional rarities outside the normal purview last week. A yellow-green vireo, normally found from Central America to extreme South Texas, was banded by ornithologists on Monomoy Island National Wildlife Refuge on Cape Cod. Also on Cape Cod, there was a black-throated gray warbler near Salt Pond in Falmouth.