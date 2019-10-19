Recent bird sightings as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society:
Fall migration is coming to a close, but there are still many sparrows and other late migrants on their way. This week, look for white-crowned, white-throated, swamp, and Savannah sparrows. The beginning of nor’easter season will continue to bring interesting seabirds near shore after storms, as it did late last week. There were two exceptional rarities outside the normal purview last week. A yellow-green vireo, normally found from Central America to extreme South Texas, was banded by ornithologists on Monomoy Island National Wildlife Refuge on Cape Cod. Also on Cape Cod, there was a black-throated gray warbler near Salt Pond in Falmouth.
Greater Boston: A clay-colored sparrow and an Atlantic Nelson’s sparrow were found dead after colliding with a window at UMass Boston. There was a Lapland longspur in Winthrop. In Boston proper, observers found a yellow-bellied flycatcher at the Public Garden and a white-eyed vireo in the McLaughlin Woods.
Metro West: A red-headed woodpecker was seen at Rock Meadow Pond in Ayer, and a yellow-breasted chat was seen at McCarthy Park in Medfield.
North Shore: Observers seawatching from Andrew’s Point during last week’s storm produced 10 dovekies, three pomarine jaegers, 12 Northern fulmars, a Manx shearwater, and 4,400 Northern gannets. In Gloucester, there were two black skimmers at Annisquam Yacht Club, and a yellow-throated warbler made a notable fall appearance at Loblolly Cove. A hooded warbler was seen at the East Point Headland in Nahant.
For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass. Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.mass audubon.org.