A New Hampshire church will resume services Sunday morning, a week after a shooting during a wedding last Saturday that left a bishop seriously wounded.
New England Pentecostal Ministries in Pelham, N.H., will reopen for services at 11 a.m. Sunday, though Sunday school classes are cancelled, the church announced on its website.
“During this time we understand there are a number of questions and concerns, and our goal is to remain on one accord. This is the time to band together in unity through praise and worship in the Lord, along with fasting and prayer,” the statement from the church said.
Advertisement
Dale Holloway, 37, was arrested last Saturday after police said he barged into the church during a wedding and shot Bishop Stanley Choate in the chest and the bride, Claire McMullen, in the arm, before Holloway was tackled to the ground by wedding guests.
Holloway had been released from a Massachusetts prison less than a year ago for beating his estranged girlfriend.
The statement warned that police will be in the parking lot Sunday morning for security, but said churchgoers should not be alarmed.
Sabrina Schnur can be reached at sabrina.schnur@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sabrina_schnur.