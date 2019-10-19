A New Hampshire church will resume services Sunday morning, a week after a shooting during a wedding last Saturday that left a bishop seriously wounded.

New England Pentecostal Ministries in Pelham, N.H., will reopen for services at 11 a.m. Sunday, though Sunday school classes are cancelled, the church announced on its website.

“During this time we understand there are a number of questions and concerns, and our goal is to remain on one accord. This is the time to band together in unity through praise and worship in the Lord, along with fasting and prayer,” the statement from the church said.