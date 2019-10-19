Firefighters contained the blaze to the basement at 192 School St. with fire extinguishers, but the building suffered smoke and water damage, Jennifer Mieth, a spokeswoman for the fire marshal’s office, said in a statement.

Trevor J. DeFrancesco, is accused of starting the fire in the basement of Our Lady Immaculate Church, causing moderate damage, according to the State Fire Marshal’s office.

A 21-year-old homeless man has been charged with breaking into an Athol church and setting it on fire shortly after midnight Saturday, according to authorities.

“Investigators determined that there were multiple points of origin inside the church basement and concluded that the fires were intentionally set,” Mieth said.

Advertisement

The fire did not damage the main floor of the church, but the Rev. Edwin Montaña said services would be relocated to another church because the odor of smoke was overwhelming.

The church’s Saturday and Sunday masses have been temporarily moved to nearby St. Francis of Assisi Church until further notice, and all weekday masses for this week have been canceled, according to a post on Our Lady Immaculate Church’s Facebook page.

DeFrancesco is charged with burning a building and breaking and entering in the nighttime with the intent to commit a felony. He is being held at the Franklin County House of Correction on $20,000 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Orange District Court, according to authorities.

Montaña said the church basement serves as a meeting space for daily meetings by Alcoholics Anonymous and the Knights of Columbus.

Last Monday, church staff found a homeless man sleeping outside the church and urged him to seek shelter somewhere else, according to Montaña.

“We put everything in a bag and told him to reach out to the Salvation Army,” Montaña said.“There are homeless people everywhere. This is the church and we are expected to help, but we can’t help everybody. We don’t have a shelter.”

Advertisement

Montaña said church staff notified Athol police about the incident when it happened.

On Saturday, a spokeswoman for the Northwestern district attorney’s office said she didn’t know if there was any connection between the earlier incident and the arson.

The fire was investigated by Athol fire and police, and Massachusetts State Police assigned to the fire marshall’s office.

Cynthia Fernandez can be reached at cynthia.fernandez@globe.com.