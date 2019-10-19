More than $1 million was awarded to two American Indian communities in Maine to combat violence against native women and help victims of crime, the US Department of Justice announced Friday.
The Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, a tribe whose lands lie along the Meduxnekeag River on Maine’s eastern border with Canada, will receive just shy of $900,000 as part of the Violence Against Women Tribal Governments Program, the Justice Department said in a statement.
The Passamaquoddy Tribe at Indian Township, a reservation farther south along the same border, was awarded more than $197,000 for the coordination and expansion of an existing victim service program, the Justice Department said.
“Violent crime and domestic abuse in American Indian and Alaska Native communities remain at unacceptably high levels, and they demand a response that is both clear and comprehensive,” Attorney General William P. Barr said in the statement.
The funds were part of 236 grants nationwide awarded to 149 American Indian tribes, Alaska Native villages, and other tribal designees, with funding from multiple federal offices, according to the statement.
“Our community is thankful for the grant award, and continued support for victims in Indian Country,” Indian Township Governor William J. Nicholas Sr. said.
