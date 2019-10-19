More than $1 million was awarded to two American Indian communities in Maine to combat violence against native women and help victims of crime, the US Department of Justice announced Friday.

The Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, a tribe whose lands lie along the Meduxnekeag River on Maine’s eastern border with Canada, will receive just shy of $900,000 as part of the Violence Against Women Tribal Governments Program, the Justice Department said in a statement.

The Passamaquoddy Tribe at Indian Township, a reservation farther south along the same border, was awarded more than $197,000 for the coordination and expansion of an existing victim service program, the Justice Department said.