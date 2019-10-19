Police determined Coyne was traveling eastbound on Orleans Road when, for reasons that are under investigation, the car veered off the road and crashed.

Authorities in Harwich found Dylan Coyne of Yarmouth dead inside a car after it struck the pole and tree near the intersection of Orleans and Chatham roads around 12:30 a.m., Harwich police said in a statement Saturday afternoon.

A 23-year-old man died after crashing into a utility pole and a tree in Harwich early Saturday morning, police say.

Orleans Road remained closed for most of Saturday as utility crews repaired the damaged phone lines, which caused communications issues at the Chatham Police Department, officials said Saturday afternoon.

“Verizon is currently working on the repairs and will get us back in service as soon as possible,” Chatham police said in a statement Saturday, urging residents to call 911 for emergencies or Harwich police at 508-430-7541 for non-emergencies.

Harwich police and the Cape Cod Regional Crash Reconstruction Team are investigating the cause of the crash.

