A man was killed early Saturday morning in Merrimac after his truck struck a guardrail and rolled over, police said.

Merrimac police responded to a report of the crash at 4:55 a.m. in the area of 98 East Main St., according to a statement from the department. An officer saw a Chevy Silverado pickup that had rolled onto its roof, the statement said, with the victim ejected from the driver’s side and lying facedown next to the truck.

The Merrimac Fire Department arrived to treat the victim, but the man was dead, police said.