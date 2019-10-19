“It’s something special to see, I hope a lot of people see it,” Ribeiro said in a phone interview Saturday.

A ceremony was held Saturday at the Mount Jefferson View Motel in Randolph, N.H. to unveil the flame-cut steel replicas of the bikes five members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club were riding in the crash, along with one member’s wife and another’s girlfriend, club president Manny Ribeiro said.

A permanent memorial has been erected outside the motel where seven motorcyclists stayed the night before they were tragically killed in a New Hampshire crash in June.

The replicas, created by Summit Metal Fabricators in Plaistow, were entirely donated, Ribeiro said.

Advertisement

They have been set up on the the motel’s lawn but eventually will be surrounded by a new parking lot to make more space for visitors, Ribeiro said.

The concept for the memorial came from New Hampshire native Justin Spencer, the creator of the Chaos and Kindness retail store and the Las Vegas band Recycled Percussion.

“He got it done, and he got it done all for nothing,” Ribeiro said.

At the unveiling, Spencer presented Ribeiro with a $21,000 check that will be used to help family members of the deceased, Ribeiro said. Spencer has also agreed to pay for the parking lot.

The memorial, Ribeiro said, was “spot on” in terms of representing those killed and the motorcycles they were riding on that tragic day — each replica perfectly matches the color of the bike it represents and bears its owner’s name hand-painted on the saddlebag. Metal angel wings extend from each side.

“We wanted it accurate so nobody forgets anything about it, and they really killed it,” Ribeiro said. “They knocked it out of the park.”

Another monument is scheduled to be built at the scene of the crash in the spring.

Advertisement

Jordan Frias can be reached at jordan.frias@globe.com.