Walpole police are searching for a missing teenager who may be in danger of sex trafficking, officials said.

Jennifer Rosa, 17, allegedly left Bi-County Collaborative School with a man who goes by the name Isaiah on Thursday at 1:25 p.m., the Walpole Police Department said in a statement.

Rosa is under the care and custody of the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families, police said. Based on past statements Rosa has made, she may be at risk for sex trafficking because of her relationship with Isaiah, police said.