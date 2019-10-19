Walpole police are searching for a missing teenager who may be in danger of sex trafficking, officials said.
Jennifer Rosa, 17, allegedly left Bi-County Collaborative School with a man who goes by the name Isaiah on Thursday at 1:25 p.m., the Walpole Police Department said in a statement.
Rosa is under the care and custody of the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families, police said. Based on past statements Rosa has made, she may be at risk for sex trafficking because of her relationship with Isaiah, police said.
She is known to frequently run away to the Providence area, police said.
She is described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall and 160 pounds and having brown eyes. She has brown hair with auburn highlights, but she may have recently dyed her hair black, police said.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Walpole Police Department at 508-668-1095.
