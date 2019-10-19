One person is dead and another has been arrested and charged with assault after police were called Saturday to a house in the northeast Massachusetts town of Groton, officials said.

Groton police visited Lowell Road around 5:30 p.m. after a call reporting an unresponsive person, according to Groton police Sergeant Rachael Mead and the Middlesex district attorney’s office.

The suspect, who was not identified, was known to the victim, and the incident is not considered random, the district attorney’s office said in a statement. Officials believe there is no threat to the public.