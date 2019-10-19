A man is dead and another was sent to the hospital Saturday night following a shooting in New Bedford, authorities said.

Police arrived on scene at the intersection of Tallman Street and Ashley Boulevard just after 7 p.m., Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for the Bristol district attorney, said in a statement.

Authorities were responding to an apparent shooting. At the scene, police and paramedics found two males — one 17 and the other 20 — suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, Miliote said.