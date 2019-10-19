A man is dead and another was sent to the hospital Saturday night following a shooting in New Bedford, authorities said.
Police arrived on scene at the intersection of Tallman Street and Ashley Boulevard just after 7 p.m., Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for the Bristol district attorney, said in a statement.
Authorities were responding to an apparent shooting. At the scene, police and paramedics found two males — one 17 and the other 20 — suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, Miliote said.
The 17-year-old from New Bedford, died at the scene, Miliote said.
The 20-year-old New Bedford man was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.
Massachusetts State Police detectives and New Bedford police are investigating the shooting as a homicide, Miliote said.
No further information was immediately available.
