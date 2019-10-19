A Massachusetts State Police cruiser and a Lincoln MKZ sedan were involved in a minor crash in Woburn on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The crash occurred on the ramp from Route 95 northbound to Route 93 northbound at 4:09 p.m., Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.

The driver of the Lincoln, a 27-year-old Burlington man, was taken to Winchester Hospital to be examined for possible injuries, State Police said.