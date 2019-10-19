Ricardo Jamesy Washington, 24, was arrested Wednesday in Atlanta, according to police, months after Boston authorities identified him as a murder suspect and requested the public’s help in finding him.

A Roxbury man wanted in connection with a fatal Dorchester shooting in May has been arrested on bank robbery charges in Georgia, Boston police said Saturday.

This photo of Ricardo Jamesy Washington, 24, of Roxbury was released earlier this year. Washington was wanted by Boston police in the killing of a man in Dorchester in May.

Washington is a suspect in a May 8 shooting that killed Boston resident Donell Davis, 24, police said in a statement.

Davis was found suffering from gunshot wounds at a Milton Avenue home and was declared dead on the scene, according to police. Police publicly connected Washington to the shooting on June 28.

Washington is awaiting rendition, police said, and it is unclear when he will be returned for arraignment in Dorchester District Court on charges of murder and illegal gun possession.

