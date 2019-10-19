More than 3,500 Massachusetts residents were still in the dark Saturday evening following a windy several days across the region, officials said.

Eversource Energy and National Grid planned to have power restored by Saturday night for customers along the Eastern half of the state and in several Worcester County towns that remained without electricity two days after a nor’easter wound down on Thursday, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

The nor’easter dropped 4.45 inches of rain in some parts of the state, with recorded wind gusts of up to 90 m.p.h., according to the National Weather Service.