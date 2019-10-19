Two adults sustained life-threatening injuries in a head-on collision in Raynham on Saturday morning, police said.

Raynham police and fire departments responded to the crash on Thrasher Street at 9:52 a.m., according to a statement from Raynham police. One victim was taken to Boston Medical Center, and the other was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton, police said.

The victims were not identified, and their medical conditions were not immediately clear.