Two people died in a house fire in northwest Vermont Saturday morning, according to Vermont State Police.
The single-family home on Bridge Road in North Hero, Vt. was engulfed by flames when emergency crews arrived at about 1:08 a.m., Vermont State Police said in a statement.
Two residents of the home, whom authorities have not publicly identified, died in the blaze, according to the statement.
The fire is not considered suspicious, Vermont State Police said. The incident is under investigation.
North Hero is an island town in Lake Champlain.
