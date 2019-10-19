A 21-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after an SUV and a sedan collided in Methuen on Friday night, officials said.

Officers responded at 9:47 p.m. to the crash at 625 Lowell St. and found that a 2006 GMC Envoy had crashed into a 2009 Acura TL for an unknown reason, the Methuen Police Department said in a statement.

The unidentified man who suffered life-threatening injuries was a passenger in the Acura and was taken to Boston Medical Center in critical condition, police said. The driver of the Acura, a 20-year-old man, also suffered serious injuries and was taken to Lawrence General Hospital.