A 21-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after an SUV and a sedan collided in Methuen on Friday night, officials said.
Officers responded at 9:47 p.m. to the crash at 625 Lowell St. and found that a 2006 GMC Envoy had crashed into a 2009 Acura TL for an unknown reason, the Methuen Police Department said in a statement.
The unidentified man who suffered life-threatening injuries was a passenger in the Acura and was taken to Boston Medical Center in critical condition, police said. The driver of the Acura, a 20-year-old man, also suffered serious injuries and was taken to Lawrence General Hospital.
The driver of the GMC, a 32-year-old man, and a passenger, the man’s 10-year-old daughter, received minor injuries and were not taken to hospitals.
Methuen police and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section are investigating the crash, police said.
