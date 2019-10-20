Further along the street are three large stones, each of which came from a site with significance to the victims.

The roughly 8-minute video begins with time-lapse footage of the memorial’s four bronze pillars on Boylston Street, which are part of a larger installation that honors 8-year-old Martin Richard; 23-year-old Lingzi Lu; and 29-year-old Krystle Campbell.

The City of Boston released a short documentary Sunday about the markers that commemorate the three people killed in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing s .

In the video, as night changes to day and people and cars speed by the camera, a voice quietly reads words almost identical to an inscription on the memorial: “All that is lost is brightly lost.”

The documentary briefly cuts to the inscription before jumping to footage and news coverage of the Marathon bombings layered with somber words from then-president Barack Obama.

“On Monday morning, the sun rose over Boston on this Patriots Day,” Obama says in the video of a speech he gave at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston three days after the bombing. “In an instant, the celebration became a tragedy.”

Sculptor Pablo Eduardo describes in the video the care that went into making sure the memorial’s design and appearance were consistent with the desires of the families who lost loved ones in the bombings.

“At one point the families said, ‘We don’t want to transmit a sense of optimism. We want to transmit a story of the reality that occurred,’ ” Eduardo says. “We tried different things, and we let the families sit with it for a while. We took our time. And when we were ready, we were ready.”

The memorial was originally scheduled for completion in April 2018, the fifth anniversary of the bombings. But the project was not finished until this past August, when the stones honoring Richard, Lu, and Campbell were placed on Boylston Street. The memorial’s glass and bronze spires were installed in July.

Artists in the video also provide an overview of how the markers’ designs and the materials used to create them were finalized.

The cast glass encased in the memorial’s bronze pillars was meant to add “luminosity” and texture that would better express the light being projected into the pillars than hollow glass tubes would, artist Linda Ross says in the video.

“Every single column is unique,” she says.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh reflects on the bombings and their significance throughout the video.

“A lot of people remember exactly what happened that day,” Walsh says at one point. “That race, it means more to Boston today because I think we found an identify that day of who we are as a people.”

The documentary ends with a close-up of one of the bronze and glass spires at night.

Imposed above the shot is text honoring Campbell, Richard, and Lu, as well as MIT police officer Sean Collier, Boston police Officer Dennis Simmonds, and “all those affected.”

Collier was killed by the bombers as they sought to flee the area three days after the blasts, and Simmonds died in 2014, reportedly as a result of injuries sustained in the subsequent manhunt.

In the video’s final moments, the camera begins to pull up and over the pillar, and the screen fades to black as a voice reads words taken from another of the monument’s inscriptions: “So let us climb, now, the road to hope.

Max Reyes can be reached at @MaxJReyes.