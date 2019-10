Firefighters from at least two communities responded to a three-alarm fire in Barnstable on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

An official with the Barnstable Fire Department who declined to give his name said that firefighters were responding to a three-alarm fire at 84 Allyn Lane in Barnstable.

The Yarmouth Fire Department was also involved in the response, and sent two engines to the fire, according to Yarmouth dispatcher Chris Ruell.