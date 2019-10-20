Tortorella, who served guests at the event with one of his employees, said he had no idea it was Lawrence’s wedding until he arrived.

Boston’s Baddest Burger & Sandwich Co. food truck arrived at the Belcourt Castle in Newport, R.I., late Saturday night after being contracted through a third-party booking company, said Kevin Tortorella, 62, a Foxborough resident who started Boston’s Baddest in 2011.

A food truck based out of Norwood served late night grub to hungry guests at Jennifer Lawrence’s wedding on Saturday night, the company’s owner confirmed to the Globe on Sunday.

Advertisement

“I actually didn’t know until I got on the property,” he said, adding that his was the only food truck there. “I found out when I got there, and there were paparazzi everywhere. I was thinking, ‘There’s more to this than meets the eye.’”

He said he did not see the bride — but he did serve about 135 guests as part of the after-wedding party.

He said the orders he received dictated that he was to serve about 150 guests between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m., but noted that guests didn’t start coming out of the mansion until about 12:30 a.m.

“We stayed until 10 minutes to 4,” he said. “Hey, you do what you gotta do.”

He also said that at that time of night, “a lot of guests were leaving, and all the limos were pulling up out back.”

“I was kind of getting the feeling they wanted food,” he said. “A lot of them wanted to be outside and get a breath of fresh air, which makes sense, since they had been partying all day.”

Jennifer Lawrence. AP/File/Associated Press

The menu was pre-dictated by the client, he said, and included the “Hub” burger, the “Chicky” chicken sandwich, the “Baddest” veggie burger, and the “Bad Dog” hot dog.

Advertisement

“This was what the folks wanted,” he said, adding, “they wanted it to be expeditious at that time of night.”

He also noted that one customer, a “tremendously fit” man who “looked like Hercules,” ordered a burger and left — but then reappeared 15 minutes later, saying that he had his limo driver turn around so that he could go back and get another one.

“He said it was the best burger he ever had in his life,” Tortorella said, adding that he did not know who the man was. “Now that was a compliment.”

When asked if he recognized any of the guests at the star-studded event, he acknowledged that “honestly, there was probably lots and lots of them,” but noted that he doesn’t pay much attention to celebrities and thus didn’t recognize anyone.

“My wife sure was mad when I told her where I was,” he said. “She said, ‘They couldn’t have hired a more perfect person.’”

Lawrence, the actress known her roles in “The Hunger Games,” “Silver Linings Playbook,” and “Joy,” tied the knot with New York art dealer Cooke Maroney on Saturday, her publicist confirmed to The Associated Press this weekend.

People.com reported that Emma Stone, Kris Jenner, and Amy Schumer were among the 150 guests at Belcourt Castle, which is owned by Carolyn Rafaelian, owner and founder of the jewelry company Alex and Ani.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.